Photos: Wildfires rage in Oregon, September 10, 2020

Heather Marshall talks to her mother as she stands by the ruins of her home at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Marshalls lived at the park for 21 years. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wildfires that erupted in Oregon after easterly winds ripped through the state have now consumed more than 900,000 acres.

Evacuations are in effect for large areas of the state, including the cities of Estacada, Molalla and Lincoln City. Even more residents are under “Get Ready” orders.

The biggest concern is the Beachie Creek Fire, which has grown to 182,000 acres as of Thursday morning. The inferno is now a part of the greater Santiam Fire Complex and has nearly joined with the Lionshead fire at the east end of Detroit Lake — which is currently burning just under 110,000 acres.