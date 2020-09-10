Photos: Wildfires rage in Oregon, September 10, 2020

Heather Marshall talks to her mother as she stands by the ruins of her home at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Marshalls lived at the park for 21 years. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wildfires that erupted in Oregon after easterly winds ripped through the state have now consumed more than 900,000 acres.

Evacuations are in effect for large areas of the state, including the cities of Estacada, Molalla and Lincoln City. Even more residents are under “Get Ready” orders.

The biggest concern is the Beachie Creek Fire, which has grown to 182,000 acres as of Thursday morning. The inferno is now a part of the greater Santiam Fire Complex and has nearly joined with the Lionshead fire at the east end of Detroit Lake — which is currently burning just under 110,000 acres.

  • The ruins of a shopping mall in Phoenix, Ore., are seen Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, destroyed when fire swept through the area Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
  • A sign that reads “Heart broken” is displayed in front of a destroyed vehicle at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • This photo taken by Talent, Ore., resident Kevin Jantzer shows the destruction of his hometown as wildfires ravaged the central Oregon town near Medford late Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Kevin Jantzer via AP)
  • The Reyes family looks at the destruction of their home at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • : A man looks through the debris of his traile at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • The Reyes family looks at the destruction of their home at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Buildings are engulfed in flames as a wildfire ravages the central Oregon town of Talent near Medford late Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Kevin Jantzer via AP)
  • A charred statue sits among the destruction at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Heather Marshall talks to her mother as she stands by the ruins of her home at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Marshalls lived at the park for 21 years. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Heather Marshall stands by the destruction of her home at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Marshalls lived at the park for 21 years. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Jon Marshall looks through the debris of his home among the at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Marshalls lived at the park for 21 years. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Jerry Walker, who fled his apartment in Phoenix, Ore., in his pajamas, views the Coleman Creed Estates mobile home park Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. He doesn’t know if his apartment complex made it and he was there to check on the business that he works at, a food cart. The mobile home park behind him that is destroyed is Coleman Creek Estates.(AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
  • The interior of a vehicle is melted among the ruins of the Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The area was destroyed when a wildfire swept through on Tuesday, Sept. 8.. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
  • Gov. Kate Brown holds a press conference about the devastating wildfires in Oregon, September 10, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Smoke Forecast for Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at 5 p.m. (Credit: KOIN)
  • This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image shows brown smoke from wildfires blowing westward in the atmosphere from California’s Sierra Nevada to the Coast Ranges and from Oregon, top, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (NOAA via AP)
  • The Pike Fire in Tillamook County has forced evacuations, September 10, 2020 (Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office)
  • A firefighter battles the Chehalem Wildfire in Washington County on Sept. 9, 2020. (Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue)
  • Residents of California and Oregon woke up to smoke filled skies and poor air quality Wednesday (Photo: Bill Disbrow/Nexstar Digital)

