PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of personnel are on the front lines of the 2022 fire season’s first large inferno: the Willowcreek Fire near Vale in eastern Oregon.

Burning more than 42,000 acres, or roughly 65 square miles, as of Thursday, the wildfire is approximately 42% contained, according to federal officials.

Photos from the scene show the fire burning through grass and sagebrush on public and private rangeland.

The Willowcreek Fire was reported burning northeast of Vale, Oregon on June 29, 2022. Photo courtesy Northeast Interagency Coordination Center June 30, 2022

At this time, no evacuations have been ordered, and no structures have been burned.

It’s unclear what sparked the wildfire as well. The fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon on private land before it moved onto lands managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in Vale, exploding into an inferno overnight into Wednesday.