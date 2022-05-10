It’s unclear when crews will return back to the region.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Pacific Northwest prepares for wildfire season, some crews are already fighting fires in a different part of the United States.

According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, more than 1,100 firefighters and support personnel from the Pacific Northwest continue to assist with the active wildfires in the Southwestern part of the country. Currently, there are 32 crews assisting on these fires, including eight hotshot crews, said a tweet by the center.

“As of May 10, the 9 large wildland fires include 6 in NW and 3 in AZ,” said the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center in the tweet.

The NWCC describes itself as coordinating wildfire and all risk incident for 11 agencies in Oregon and Washington.

