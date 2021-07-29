Portland bars camping in forested areas during fire season

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland plans to prohibit people from camping in forested areas of the city to protect individuals experiencing homelessness and people in nearby homes from potentially deadly wildfires.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the City Council approved the new rule Wednesday. The council also directed the fire marshal to find ways to minimize fire threats and occurrences.
The city will work to relocate encampments in high-risk fire areas during wildfire season or whenever a burn ban is declared by the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board.
An overview of the major wildfires in Oregon, listed by the date they started
Elbow Creek Fire
Reported July 15
22,901 acres, 43% containment
Information: Elbow Creek Fire
Bruler Fire
Began July 12, unknown cause
195 acres, 53% contained
Estimated containment: Sep 30
Information on Bruler Fire
Grandview Fire
Began July 11, unknown cause
6,032 acres, 95% contained
Information: Grandview Fire
Bootleg Fire
Began July 6, lightning
413,400 acres, 53% containment
The acreage contains the merged Bootleg and Log fires
Evacuation Levels for Bootleg Fire
Information: Bootleg Fire
Jack Fire
Began July 5, unknown cause
22,248 acres, 60% containment
Information: Jack Fire
Portland has a multiple parks that are considered high-risk hazard zones including Forest Park, the Smith and Bybee Wetlands Natural Area, Linnton Park, Marquam Nature Park and others.