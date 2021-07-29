Portland bars camping in forested areas during fire season

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland plans to prohibit people from camping in forested areas of the city to protect individuals experiencing homelessness and people in nearby homes from potentially deadly wildfires.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the City Council approved the new rule Wednesday. The council also directed the fire marshal to find ways to minimize fire threats and occurrences.

The city will work to relocate encampments in high-risk fire areas during wildfire season or whenever a burn ban is declared by the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board.

An overview of the major wildfires in Oregon, listed by the date they started

Elbow Creek Fire

Reported July 15

22,901 acres, 43% containment

Information: Elbow Creek Fire

Bruler Fire

Began July 12, unknown cause

195 acres, 53% contained

Estimated containment: Sep 30

Information on Bruler Fire

Grandview Fire

Began July 11, unknown cause

6,032 acres, 95% contained

Information: Grandview Fire

Bootleg Fire

Began July 6, lightning

413,400 acres, 53% containment

The acreage contains the merged Bootleg and Log fires

Evacuation Levels for Bootleg Fire

Information: Bootleg Fire

Jack Fire

Began July 5, unknown cause

22,248 acres, 60% containment

Information: Jack Fire

Portland has a multiple parks that are considered high-risk hazard zones including Forest Park, the Smith and Bybee Wetlands Natural Area, Linnton Park, Marquam Nature Park and others.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report