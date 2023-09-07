Water sampling station along the South Fork of the Bull Run River, wrapped in order to protect it from fire. September 2, 2023. (InciWeb)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Water Bureau is working closely with fire agencies to monitor the spread of the Camp Creek Fire burning in the Bull Run Watershed, the city’s main water supply. The fire is now approximately 1.3 miles from Reservoir 1 and approximately 1.9 miles from the Water Bureau’s Headworks treatment facility along the watershed.

The fire, which was sparked by lightning on Aug. 24, is now 1,940 acres in size and is 16% contained.

A burned area of Forest Road 14 within the Camp Creek Fire. (Inciweb)

As of Thursday, there are no fire-related impacts on Portland’s drinking water, and no water restrictions currently in place.

Although this week’s rainfall slowed the growth and rate of fire spread, it continues on to due to highly flammable forest floor debris and the thick tree canopy cover.

The Portland Water Bureau will continue to make periodic updates to keep the public informed.

