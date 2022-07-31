A view of the Potter Fire in the Willamette National Forest, July 31, 2022 (US Forest Service)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire in the Willamette National Forest has closed the Pacific Crest Trail in an area of southern Oregon, the US Forest Service posted on their Facebook page.

The Potter Fire was reported Sunday morning, officials said. It’s about 60 acres and active on the south side of Potter Mountain on the Middle Fork Ranger District, closing the trail section between OR 138 and Summit Lake.

Fire crews are at the scene. The Northwest Team 6 was ordered to manage the Potter Fire and the Windigo Fire, which is south in the Umpqua National Forest.

No evacuations were listed and no homes are currently threatened.