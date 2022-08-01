PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The fire burning in the Willamette National Forest grew six times in size since Sunday, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center tweeted Monday.

The Potter Fire, which was first reported Sunday morning, has spread to 400 acres and is 0% contained, officials said. It is burning near the south side of Potter Mountain on the Middle Fork Ranger District, closing the trail section between OR 138 and Summit Lake.

The blaze forced officials to shut down part of the Pacific Crest Trail in southern Oregon.

Lightning sparked this fire and several others across central Oregon on Sunday. The National Weather Service predicts more thunderstorms Monday, prompting the agency to issue a Red Flag Warning.