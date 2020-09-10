55K remain powerless in Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Days after high winds spread wildfires and knocked out electricity in large areas of Oregon and Southwest Washington, more than 55,000 customers remain without power in the Portland metro.

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Portland General Electric reported there were 30,188 customers still affected. Pacific Power had 24,933 affected customers while Clark County Public Utility District only had 8 customers without power.

When the winds hit Monday, residents across the metro area experienced outages. About 60,000 other PGE customers lost power as of 8:30 p.m. as the winds picked up, with gusts expected to hit between 45 mph and 60 mph.

For the first time ever, Portland General Electric turned off the power for roughly 5,000 customers near Mt. Hood Monday evening, a preemptive measure to prevent wildfires.

Pacific Power initially reported 150 outages affecting more than 43,000 customers.

And the Clark County Public Utilities District said more than 15,000 customers lost power Monday evening.