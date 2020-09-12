Power slowly returning, thousands still without electricity

ESTACADA, OR – SEPTEMBER 10: Power lines extend through heavy wildfire smoke on September 10, 2020 in Estacada, Oregon. Multiple wildfires grew by hundreds of thousands of acres Thursday, prompting large-scale evacuations throughout the state. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of people throughout Oregon remain without power after the Labor Day windstorm downed power lines and helped spread dozens of wildfires.

But Portland General Electric said they began to restore power to customers near Mount Hood after they pre-emptively shut down electricity to roughly 5,000 customers near Mt. Hood Monday evening, the first time they’ve ever done that.

As of 4:20 p.m. Saturday, there were 13,130 PGE customers in the region without power.

Pacific Power reported 11,500 customers in Oregon and northern California are without service, but around 10,000 of those are in the southern Medford area.

“Most of the outages in Medford are connected to lines de-energized Thursday to allow firefighters to safely complete their work,” Pacific Power said in a statement.

They also reported about 250 customers in Lincoln County remain without power.

The Clark County Public Utility District did not report any outages on Saturday.