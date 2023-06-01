A woman puts cans of food in a backpack to prepare an emergency survival kit. (Getty)

It's never too early to plan for the worst

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – May might have been Wildfire Awareness Month, but the preparation continues into June as fire season draws closer in the Pacific Northwest.

Late spring and early summer are perfect times to prepare your family for the possibility of an evacuation due to a wildfire. Scientists have said wildfire seasons are becoming longer and more severe.

In recent years, fires have also come dangerously close to metropolitan areas in the Western United States. In 2020, all of Clackamas County was under some level of evacuation notice as the Riverside Fire grew quickly over Labor Day weekend.

Knowing this, law enforcement and fire officials hope people will take the risk seriously and be ready to go if an evacuation notice is issued.

One way to ensure a speedy evacuation is to pack a “go bag” in advance. This is a bag filled with important items that can be grabbed and taken with you in case you need to evacuate.

Oregon state officials recommend people pack the six P’s for evacuation:

People and pets: This includes food, water, hygiene, sanitation, clothing and comfort items for them. Prescriptions: This includes medications, eyeglasses and medical devices. Phones, personal computers: Don’t forget hard drives or disks and chargers. “Plastic”: This means debit cards, credit cards and cash. Papers: Important documents, photo identification, birth certificates, social security cards, passports, visas, insurance policy, mortgage deed, rental agreement, medical records and banking financial records are all included in this category. Pictures and other irreplaceable memorabilia.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection recommends people’s emergency supply kits also include:

Face masks or coverings

A map marked with at least two evacuation routes

An extra set of car keys

A first-aid kit

A flashlight

A battery-powered radio and extra batteries

A study pair of shoes

Although it might not fit in a bag, officials say wildfire evacuees should bring with them a three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person.

The American Red Cross says a survival kit should include one gallon of water per person per day; a 3-day supply for evacuation and a 2-week supply for people trapped at home during a disaster.

For medications and medical items, they suggest people pack a 7-day supply.

Other things to consider including in a go-bag or survival kit include a multi-purpose tool, family and emergency contact information, and an emergency blanket.

State agencies and the American Red Cross remind people to pack accordingly for their pets or children.

The U.S. government tells pet owners to think of a pet emergency kit just like they would a family’s emergency supply kit. Pets will need several days’ worth of food in a container that will keep it dry. They’ll need water, medicine, a first aid kit, their collar and ID tag, a crate, toys and grooming items.

Officials say it’s also helpful to carry a picture of you and your pet together, in case you become separated from your pet. A photo helps document ownership and can help people locate your pet.

For horses and livestock, owners will need trailers to transport them.

Oregon follows a 3-level evacuation notification system.

If your address is under a Level 1 notice, it means to be ready and have your go kit ready to grab.

Level 2 means to be set to evacuate at a moment’s notice and expect significant danger in the area.

Level 3 means go now and leave immediately. People under this notice should not delay because it is unsafe to stay.