PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A prescribed burn became a wildfire Tuesday after wind pushed the monitored blaze onto National Forest land east of Eugene, U.S. Forest Service officials said.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the burn was being conducted in the McKenzie River Ranger District to help reduce fuels in the area.

The blaze is located past McKenzie Bridge, east of where the Holiday Farm Fire scorched the area in 2020

The 65-acre burn was under control when officials said that winds caused two spot fires that spread, causing the fire to now be about 120 acres in size.

The burn was quickly declared as a wildfire, which the Forest Service said allowed additional personnel to be deployed to contain the blaze.

Thirty-four firefighters worked overnight and authorities said that more are on their way, including three hand crews.

Officials said that any residents or visitors in the area may smell smoke, but that should dissipate as temperatures warm overnight and into Thursday.