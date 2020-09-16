President Trump declares ‘Major Disaster’ in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Presidential Major Disaster Declaration was granted for Oregon Tuesday as wildfires burn more than one million acres across the state.
Governor Kate Brown announced the news in a tweet, saying, “Oregon is resilient, but to fight fires on this scale, we need all the help we can get. Grateful we’ve been quickly granted a Presidential Disaster Declaration, helping provide support like damage assessment teams, search & rescue, debris management, shelter & medical assistance.”
President Trump issued an Emergency Declaration last week. On Monday, Brown said she asked the president to declare a “Major Disaster” to provide a wider range of federal assistance programs for people and infrastructure upgrades.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.