The Priceboro Fire is burning 309.5-acres near Harrisburg, Ore. on Aug. 7, 2023 (Oregon Department of Forestry)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Priceboro Fire burning near Harrisburg, Ore. has held steady in size while crews continue to increase containment.

On Monday, the Oregon Department of Forestry announced that the 309.5-acre fire was 55% contained.

Authorities also said that residents in the area may see light smoke as hot spots begin to cool.

The fire started Friday, Aug. 4 around 4 p.m. eight miles northeast of Eugene outside Harrisburg.

The cause is under investigation.