PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 100-acre fire emerged Friday afternoon in Linn County, prompting a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation notice from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

The field fire – dubbed the Priceboro Fire – began about one mile north of Mount Tom outside of Harrisburg around 4 p.m. Though fire crews are on the scene, officials say the fire is growing quickly.

Initially issued as a Level 2 “Be Set” notice, the Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation impacts residents on Mount Tom, according to the sheriff’s Facebook page posts. There is also a Level 2 “Be Set” notice for the residents on Coleman Road, officials say.

A Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation means you should leave immediately. According to the Linn County Wildfire Map, “danger to your area is current or imminent. DO NOT delay leaving to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home.”

Meanwhile, LCSO says a Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation means “you must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice, and this may be the only notice that you receive. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, mobile property, pets and livestock.”

According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal, smoke is visible from Interstate 5, but officials have yet to issue any highway closures. OSFM says those in the area should check road information before traveling at www.tripcheck.com.

