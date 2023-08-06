PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Days after the Priceboro Fire ignited in southern Linn County, fire crews have the blaze 45% contained as of Sunday, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The Priceboro Fire spans 309.5 acres, and with mop-up operations ongoing, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office downgraded evacuation orders on Aug. 5 to Level 2 “Be Set” for properties at 33496 Mt. Tom Drive to Wildwood Estate Loop and south from 33496 Mt. Tom Drive to the Linn-Lane county line.

According to ODF, some resources from the Priceboro Fire are being transferred to other active areas in the state however, one helicopter will remain on the scene. Officials said there are 225 firefighters battling the blaze.

The fire started Friday, Aug. 4 around 4 p.m. eight miles northeast of Eugene outside Harrisburg.

The cause is under investigation.