Rain helps, but not enough: Oregon wildfires still burning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The rain was a welcome sight for fire crews battling all the wildfires still burning throughout Oregon.

At the Bull Complex Fire in Marion County, the wet weather is helping to keep the fire from growing. But much more rain is needed before the blaze will finally be extinguished.

Fire officials said 1.25 to 2 inches of rain is forecast to fall over the fire area through Sunday evening. Temperatures in the area were cooler Saturday, in the mid-50s. But the forecast calls for warmer and drier conditions early next week.

As of Saturday, the Bull Complex Fire has burned 22,432 acres and is only 15% contained. It began August 2 with a lightning strike. Containment is not expected until the end of October.

A Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation order for Breitenbush Hot Springs remains in effect.