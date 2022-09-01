The cause of the fire was not immediately reported.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Redmond-area residents are no longer under evacuation orders Thursday after a fire sparked a day earlier.

Just before 11:10 a.m. Thursday, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that all evacuation notices were dropped in southwest Redmond.

On Wednesday evening, an 8-acre fire prompted the sheriff’s office to issue evacuations.

Multiple addresses off SW Obsidian Avenue were given a Level 3 “Go Now” order on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a Level 1 “Be Ready” order was issued for the area west of SW Helmholtz, south of Southwest Obsidian Avenue, and east of SW 55th Place south along the COI ditch to Southwest Helmholtz to Southwest Wickiup Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately reported.