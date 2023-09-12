A Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation means you should immediately leave the area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation notice Tuesday afternoon for the Ridgetop Road Fire.

The evacuation covers the area of Sportsman’s Paradise, upper Fifteen Mile Road to Dufur Valley Road, and all of Ridgetop Road, officials say.

According to fire officials, the brush fire was first reported between upper Five Mile Road, Valley Drive, and Ridgetop Road. The size of the fire is not yet clear.

A Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation means you should immediately leave the area.

