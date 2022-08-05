The Riparia Fire was reported in Whitman County on Thursday, August 4, 2022 (Courtesy: Whitman Co. Sheriff’s Office).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parts of Whitman County, Wash. are still under Level 3 “Go Now” and Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notices thanks to a wildfire that was reported Thursday evening.

The Riparia Fire has already burned about 3,000 acres and spread along breaks on the Snake River, inching closer to the Central Ferry area, according to officials.

Fire personnel across the state was mobilized Thursday night as the Washington State Fire Marshal said the blaze threatened homes, crops, railroad and critical infrastructure.

While fire crews battle the blaze, State Route 127 is closed from Dusty to the Central Ferry Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

It is not yet known what started the fire.