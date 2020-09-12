Riverside Fire forces more to prep for evacuations

OREGON CITY, OR – SEPTEMBER 09: Firefighters prepare to fight nearby wildfires at a Clackamas County fire station on September 9, 2020 in Oregon City, Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown declared a statewide emergency as blazes grew in several counties. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County officials have urged residents to be prepared to evacuate throughout the region as the human-caused Riverside Fire continues to grow beyond 130,000 acres.

Both Estacada and Molalla remain under Level 3 “Go Now.”

Clackamas County residents still under the Level 1 and 2 orders have been asked to still leave the roads open for Level 3 evacuees. Fire crews have also cautioned anyone in the area to refrain from using water–or significantly limiting usage–in their homes in order to ensure firefighters do not run out of water while battling the wildfires.

Officials estimated the Riverside Fire to be at 130,052 acres and 0% contained as of Friday evening. By Friday afternoon, officials said weather conditions had improved for firefighting efforts thanks to a marine layer, lower temperatures and lighter winds. Weather conditions are expected to further improve for firefighting efforts over the coming days and rain is in the forecast for Monday.

“The fire conditions in Oregon and Washington are probably the most extreme we have ever seen in our lifetime,” Oregon Fire Marshal’s Lance Lighty said Thursday afternoon during a press conference in Clackamas County.

Updated map of the Riverside Fire as of 9:45 a.m., Sept. 11, 2020. (Courtesy: Mt Hood National Forest)

Clackamas fire officials announced Level 3 evacuation orders for Molalla just before 1 p.m. Thursday; the evacuation orders also include west to Highway 213 in the Molalla area and north to Henrici Road.

Residents of Canby, Sandy and Oregon City have also been put on alert with Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation orders. Officials encouraged Sandy residents to consider evacuating to ease potential congestion if the town goes to Level 3.

Deputies also imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday. That curfew remains in effect until further notice.

“No persons other than those working in life- and property-saving activities (or civilian employees at night-shift jobs) may be upon the streets or public places,” said CCSO. “The curfew does not apply to first responders and community members working to relocate during the wildfire evacuations.”

Officials said a couple of trespassing arrests were made earlier in the week in areas that had been evacuated but cautioned the public to be aware of spreading misinformation.

“There’s a lot of concern that different organized groups might be involved in setting these fires,” said Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts. “I can tell you that we have no evidence of that and that’s why we want to make perfectly clear that we’re looking at each and every tip that comes in. At this point, we have nothing to substantiate that there’s any group that is out there setting fires.”

“We are expecting severe and extreme fire behavior…rapidly growing and changing fire conditions,” a fire marshal said at the press conference said.

If you are in Level 1 or Level 2, officials encourage you to prepare. The current evacuation sites that still have room are the Clackamas Town Center (for RVs) and the Oregon Convention Center. The latter is also accepting pets.

Livestock animals can be taken to the Clatsop County Fairgrounds, Columbia County Fairgrounds, Hood River Fairgrounds, Oregon State Fair and Expo Center, St Paul Rodeo Grounds and Yamhill County fairgrounds.

Authorities expanded the Level 3 evacuation area at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to include all of Eaden Road and west to S Harding Road, as well as a small area west of Beavercreek Road which includes all of S Gard Road and Unger Road to the first part of Windy City.

The entire city of Estacada was ordered to evacuate around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday as first responders struggled to control several wildfires in the area, including the large Riverside Fire.

Full list of Clackamas County check-in sites

Latest map from Clackamas County authorities