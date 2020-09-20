Riverside Fire 20% contained, some fire activity expected Sunday

Flames rage on as crews work to contain the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County. (Photo courtesy: CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Containment of the Riverside Fire, which has swallowed nearly 140,000 acres of the Mt. Hood National Forest, was increased to 20% Sunday, according to officials monitoring the blaze.

“Our firefighters continue to make progress in strengthening and expanding containment lines near local communities,” said Incident Commander Alan Sinclair in a release. “We understand the importance of getting back home and we are having daily conversations with the cooperators and are moving as quickly as possible to get residents back where they need to be.”

Forecasters said cool, damp weather is expected to moderate fire activity again today. On Saturday, improved conditions allowed firefighters to fly a helicopter over the northeast side of the fire and conduct an aerial assessment in that area.

There will be a Riverside Fire virtual community meeting tonight at 6pm on Facebook. A recording with captioning will be posted to YouTube.