Riverside Fire: Rain good but may cause other issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While the rain is a welcome sight for firefighters, the commanders battling the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County don’t believe the rain will end the blaze and may cause different issues going forward.

The fire, now listed at 137,865 acres and 10% contained, is expected to continue to burn in the deep layers of needles on the forest floor, stumps, logs and standing dead trees, officials said. Firelines are still being constructed along the west and north sides, while on the east and south fire crews are trying to find indirect spots in some distance from the fire to limit its spread in the rugged terrain.

The fast and heavy rains could cause flash flooding and debris flow from the burned areas, they said. The gusty winds might knock over trees that are weakened, so people are asked to avoid roads in the burned areas.

Drones are also not permitted in the fire zone, officials said. “If you fly, we can’t. All fire aircraft will all be grounded if a drone is spotted,” officials said in a statement.

A virtual community meeting is set for 6 p.m. Friday on Facebook — Riverside Fire Info.

