Riverside Fire nears 140k acres, 34% contained

ESTACADA, OR – SEPTEMBER 14: Smoke obscures the sun near the Riverside fire line on September 14, 2020 in Estacada, Oregon. Multiple wildfires continued to burn in Oregon as thousands remained evacuated across the West. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County’s Riverside Fire has now burned 138,029 acres since September 8, according to fire officials.

In a status update released Saturday, officials reported the day’s weather will likely reduce further spread of the fire.

“Low clouds and forecast precipitation will limit fire behavior today,” officials said. “While precipitation over the area since Wednesday has affected fire behavior, there are places within the perimeter that are sheltered by the tree canopy and continue to smolder.”

inciweb.nwcg.gov

Firefighters will patrol the fire perimeter Saturday and extinguish spots where heat is holding in larger downed trees, stumps or root systems.

“Improving roads to be used as fireline involves thinning vegetation from along the roadsides and, where necessary, widening the area of bare soil,” officials said. “As a result of this work, there can be large accumulations of cut vegetation. Where work is complete, chippers are being utilized to process brush and limbs cut during line construction.”

The Riverside Fire is 34% contained as of Saturday, according to officials.