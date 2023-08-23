PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A fire near Salem has prompted a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation for those living west of Skyline Road South and Jory Hill Road South, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The wildfire — dubbed the Liberty Fire — began at 6300 Liberty Road S, and officials are evacuating the areas to the North and South. However, it is not yet clear what caused the fire.

According to the Marion County Facebook page, a rally point for evacuated homes has been established in Crossler Middle School located at 1155 Davis Road S.

Meanwhile, the Oregon State Fire Marshal has mobilized air resources, including an air attack platform and a helicopter.

“We will continue to evaluate the need for any additional resources or support,” OSFM said in a tweet. “Getting aircraft up and to these fires immediately is critical in supporting the local firefighters on the ground.”

Officials say there is “extreme danger in the area.” Residents should leave without delay, and the sheriff’s office warns that “emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay.”

According to MCSO, you should not stop to gather your belongings or protect your home, and instead should leave as quickly as possible.

For emergency shelter, call 211 or 1-866-698-6155, visit 211info.org, or text your zip code to 898211. Officials say text is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Spanish and English.

Further resources can be found at wildfire.oregon.gov. Residents can use TripCheck.com or call 511 for road closure information.

At this time, no structures or injuries have been reported.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive further information.