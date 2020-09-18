Salem shirt store finds way to help people impacted by wildfires

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are sounding a new alarm as torched land across Oregon is now primed for a different kind of disaster: flash floods.

Heavy rain is expected to fall later Thursday, which could trigger flash floods and dangerous debris flows up and down the entire Cascades. Landslide and flash flood warnings aren't uncommon during winter months but they can be especially problematic for areas burned by wildfires.