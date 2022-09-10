PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vitae Springs Fire which started Friday afternoon in Salem is now fully contained, but that doesn’t mean it’s safe to return home, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, all evacuations set Friday night are staying in place for the time being.

The fire is currently concentrated in a hard-to-reach wooded area, and while the fire is 100% contained, there are still risks due to potential high winds in the area.

Crews are focusing on strengthening containment lines and mopping up hotspots throughout the day.

Approximately 119 single-family residences are in the Level 3 evacuation zone, but there have been no reported injuries or structure losses due to the fire, authorities said.

Visit the Marion County website to see a full map of the evacuations in the area.