No evacuations for SE Portland despite alerts

An alert received by residents of Clackamas County, September 10, 2020 (Courtesy)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some residents of Southeast Portland received Level 2 evacuation alerts to their phones Thursday afternoon but the alerts were intended for nearby Clackamas County residents.

The alert advised some people living east of SE 45th Avenue just north of the Multnomah/Clackamas county line that they were under Level 2 “Be Set” orders.

No evacuation orders are currently in affect for Multnomah County residents.

@multco is working w/ agencies to monitor fires, updating https://t.co/m5STUv12MI if anything changes. There is no evac order in MultCo. Now is the time to monitor news, social media, understand evacuation levels and prepare a plan: https://t.co/0eOGqSZjAe pic.twitter.com/vyp1ThIFzy — Multnomah County, OR (@multco) September 10, 2020

Canby, Oregon City and Sandy were under Level 2 evacuations by 4 p.m. People in Molalla were told to flee their homes just before 1 p.m.

Officials encouraged Sandy residents to consider evacuating to ease potential congestion if the town goes to Level 3.

“We really need folks to evacuate when we say so,” Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts said. During a Thursday afternoon press conference, he thanked firefighters for their hard work.

Full Clackamas County evacuation map