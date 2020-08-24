Several wildfires blacken skies across Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple wildfires continued to burn in several areas across Oregon Monday — some of which sparked by natural causes like lightening, others by humans.

The nearly 4,000-acre Frog Fire burning through Crook County’s Ochoco National Forest is 35 contained, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Firefighters battling the Frog Fire have completed a control line around the entire perimeter of the blaze. No evacuations have been ordered in the area, however, several roads have been closed off to the public. ODF said flight restrictions are also in place over the area.

In the Deschutes National Forest, crews have yet to contain the Green Ridge Fire near Camp Sherman where more than 300 firefighters have been working to douse the more than 4100-acre fire. ODF said Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation orders have been put into place for the Three Rivers subdivision, Metolius Arm Lake homes and the Monty and Perry South campgrounds.

In the Mount Hood National Forest, the White River Fire has blackened about 1102 acres. Fire officials predict full containment happening within the next week and a half.

The White River Fire started last week roughly 13 miles southeast of Government Camp. ODF said no homes are currently threatened by the White River Fire.

However, a number of trails are closed by the White River Fire: Crane Creek, Crane Prairie, Boulder Lake, Forest Creek, Hidden Meadows, Bonney Meadows, Threemile, and all of the Rock Creek OHV Area.

Because of at least 14 wildfires of 100 acres or more actively burning throughout the state, the Department of Environmental Quality extended an air quality advisory for the following areas: