PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Silverton Fire District responded to a 3-alarm fire on Abiqua Road Wednesday that began in a large field and quickly spread into timber and threatened several structures.

Crews arrived at 18000 Abiqua Road NE around 3 p.m. and began an “aggressive fire attack” to contain the fire to 10 acres, officials say.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire but say residents should be mindful of the season’s recent dry weather.

Courtesy: Silverton Fire District)

Courtesy: Silverton Fire District)

Courtesy: Silverton Fire District)

“The Silverton Fire District would like to remind all community members to use extreme caution with any spark-emitting activity or burning material/debris, especially during the recent and continued dry weather,” the district said in a statement.