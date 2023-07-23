PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Crews are continuing to battle the Simnasho Fire burning on the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation in Oregon after the fire ignited Friday night, according to the CTWS Fire Management.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the fire — which is fueled by timber and grass — is burning across 1,249 acres about five miles west of Simnasho and two miles east of Highway 26, CTWS Fire Management said.

Officials report the fire is 25% contained with the southern flank of the Warm Springs River being the main area of concern.

Officials report the 2023 Simnasho Fire has burned over 1,200 acres near Warm Springs, Oregon after igniting on July 21 (Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Fire Management).

There are no evacuation orders as of 9 a.m. Sunday and no road closures, however officials note that Highway 9 is limited to local traffic.

Four planes have dropped retardant and two helicopters conducted water drops with 120 personnel and 16 engines fighting the fire, CTWS Fire Management said.

On Sunday, officials said crews are focusing on the southern flank and spot fires. Firefighters were able to keep three spot fires under one acre total on Saturday after they sparked across the river.