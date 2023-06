A small wildfire burning on Bob’s Mountain in Washington on June 5, 2023 (Photo courtesy Tammy Weissenfluh)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small wildfire is burning on Bob’s Mountain off Washougal River Road in Skamania County, Washington state officials said.

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the fire began around 1 p.m. on Monday and grew slightly overnight. As of Tuesday morning it was to 4.33 acres.

Several crews are working to contain the blaze which state officials said was 50% contained as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

No evacuations are in effect at this time.