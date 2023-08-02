PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wildfire on Hayden Island called Portland fire crews into action early Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, crews initially used a boat to access the fire, but it was too far away to get all of the flames, so putting it out became a challenge.

The passage to reach the fire was too narrow for fire engines, officials said, so several smaller trucks as well as ATVs were used.

The fire was burning through grass, shrubs and trees and authorities said it reached up to about 18,000 square yards, or 3.71 acres.

Eventually, crews were able to stop the fire’s progress by land using brush rigs which needed to be filled up at a fire hydrant.

At 3:51 a.m., Portland Fire announced that the fire was under control and crews would be staying on the scene to finish the mop-up process.