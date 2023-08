Fire crews knocked down a blaze near Multnomah Falls on Monday, July 31 (Cascade Locks Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews battled a small wildfire in the Gorge just east of Multnomah Falls, officials said.

According to Cascade Locks Fire, the blaze popped up near mile marker 33 on Interstate 84 and grew to be about a half acre in size.

During the blaze, authorities warned drivers to avoid the area, but the blaze was quickly brought under control and knocked down.

Crews from the Corbett Fire District and the U.S. Forest Service also assisted.