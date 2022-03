PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You’ve heard Smokey Bear‘s signature phrase “Only you can prevent wildfires.” Well now, Smokey has a new assistant to help remind people about wildfire safety.

It’s an artificial intelligence virtual assistant.

This year, it’ll help Smokey answer some of the top questions some may have about outdoor fire safety.

Tiffany Davila from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management joined AM Extra to share more.