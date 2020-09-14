Some Marion County residents return home, share heartbreak

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Beachie Creek Fire has caused more destruction than most wildfires ever have in the state of Oregon.

Torching nearly 200,000 acres, displacing thousands and decimating homes, the Beachie Creek Fire forever changed the shape of Marion County in just a matter of days.

On Monday, some community members living in the rural areas of the county returned home thanks to the reopening of Highway 22.

Daron Andall McKinzie returned to her house in Mill City for the first time in nearly a week and echoed what thousands across the state are thinking.

“Chaos and devastation,” McKinzie said when asked to describe the last few days. “Sadness, depression.”

Elsewhere in the county, Chris Jones told KOIN 6 he was one of the few lucky ones. The auto body shop and home in Lyons he owns were both spared.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Jones said. “My wife’s at our house. It’s pretty stressful. We know it’s not burning, but still.”

Aside from the feeling of helplessness from the devastation, many people we spoke with added that not having access to vital medication is one of the biggest stress points of the whole situation.

The Beachie Creek Fire has been burning since August 16, several weeks before the wave of multiple wildfires swallowed Oregon over the Labor Day weekend.