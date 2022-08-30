A smoke column built up from the Rum Creek Fire on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 (Courtesy: Josephine County)/

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Rum Creek Fire continues to burn out of control in southwest Oregon, growing another 1,924 acres overnight, officials said Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, the lightning-caused wildfire consumes 11,974 acres and is 1% contained, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

A house and two mining structures were destroyed in the blaze, fire spokesperson Scott Owen said.

Officials warn a heat wave moving into the region could worsen the situation. Along with that, NWCC said improved air circulation and high temperatures from clear skies could fuel the fire.

All evacuations remain in effect, however, a small area south of the blaze is now under evacuation orders. That area is reportedly north of the Rogue River and Gunnel Road, south of Lower River Road and the Rogue River, east of Riverbanks Road and the Rogue River, and west of Lower River Road.

An interactive map found here shows residents of Jackson and Josephine counties what evacuation level their address is under.

Fire closures have been expanded to include the west area of Interstate 5 and north of Taylor Creek Gorge. Further, the Rogue River is still closed to boating from Hog Creek to Wild section.

Gov. Kate Brown invoked an emergency act on Saturday that allows the state fire marshal to lead suppression efforts. The declaration allowed the State Fire Marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local firefighters and to support a coordinated response.