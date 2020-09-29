Stayton animal clinic cares for pets impacted by wildfires

STAYTON, Ore. (KOIN) –– A veterinary clinic in Stayton has been receiving donations and taking care of animals free of charge for people in need who have lost their homes in wildfires.

Ark Animal Care has been reuniting lost pets with their owners, caring for injured animals and, when needed, has been picking up the bill for the work.

To help the clinic continue its work, consider donating to Keri Sanders via Venmo @ARKDOC or by visiting their website or Facebook page where you’ll also find more information on how to drop off supplies.