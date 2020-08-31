Sweet Creek Fire 0% contained, up to 400 acres

The Lane County Sherrif Office has eight homes under a Level 3 (Go) evacuation order

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evacuations are underway as firefighters battle the Sweet Creek wildfire in western Lane County.

The fire is in steep terrain on the south side of the Siuslaw River and is burning toward the south away from Mapleton. The blaze is currently reported to be about 400 acres and is 0% contained.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area downstream from Mapleton in the Hadsall Creek Road section of the Siuslaw River where helicopters are refilling their buckets, as well as asking people to avoid the Hadsall Creek Road and Sweet Creek Road areas because of heavy firefighting traffic.

The Lane County Sherrif Office has eight homes under a Level 3 (Go) evacuation order and 24 homes under a Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation order.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.