The challenges of battling wildfires in 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Both Oregon and California are in states of emergency due to wildfires. That means that going into this weekend, people heading outdoors need to take extra precautions.
Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple joined AM Extra to provide an update on the current wildfires, what the overall season looks like and some of the challenges battling wildfires in the age of COVID.
Oregon State Fire Marshal Office
