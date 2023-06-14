PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire in The Dalles is burning south toward Trailer Court and Columbia Heights, leading to evacuations in the area, officials say.

Police Chief Tom Worthy told KOIN 6 that the fire, located near Milepost 87 on Interstate 84, burned toward the Oregon Veterans Home — which has been evacuated to protect vulnerable people.

Those under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation are located east of Veterans Drive from Summit Drive to Eightmile Road and Viewpoint Road. Those under a Level 2 “Be Ready” evacuation are located East Eightmile Road to Company Hollow Road.

Fire crews along with Columbia Rescue are working to protect an electrical station that remains under threat as well.

According to the Columbia Gorge Wildland & Fire Information Facebook Page, View Point Mobile Home Park is also being evacuated. Further information has not yet been released by officials.

Officials say evacuees may go to the Gateway Church at 1111 Dry Hollow Road, which has been designated as a Red Cross Shelter.

For further evacuation assistance, contact the emergency information line: 541-506-2792

