Level 1 evacuations dropped for The Dalles wildfire

A water tender scoops water used to battle a wildfire in The Dalles, June 2, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All evacuation levels in connection with Wednesday’s wildfire near The Dalles were lifted Thursday morning.

Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said the Mile Post 85 Fire had only Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation notices for the Port of The Dalles, Pinewood Mobile Manor, Discovery Center and Golf Course Apartments.

The fire, which was reported early Wednesday afternoon, burned about 130 acres before fire crews were able to stop it from spreading, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

As of Wednesday evening, it was at 70% containment; it wasn’t immediately clear what the level of containment was on Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is slated to speak with other officials about the state’s preparedness for wildfires this summer on Thursday afternoon.