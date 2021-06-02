PHOTOS: Wildfire near The Dalles

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wildfire has prompted evacuations and temporarily closed Interstate 84 near The Dalles amid soaring temperatures on Wednesday.

No injuries were immediately reported, but several locations are under Level 3 evacuation orders and Highway 30 is also closed; I-84 was closed in both directions but has since reopened.

Flames from a wildfire along I-84 in The Dalles, Oregon, on June 2, 2021. (Credit: Joanne Darnielle)

A helicopter drops water on a wildfire burning near The Dalles, June 2, 2021. (Courtesy of Kristi Martin with Gorge WX)

Smoke seen from a web camera at The Dalles Airport as a wildfire burns five miles west of The Dalles, June 2, 2021. (WSDOT)

Smoke from a wildfire burning five miles west of The Dalles, June 2, 2021. (Courtesy of Marissah Torres)

Smoke billowing from a nearby wildfire near The Dalles on June 2, 2021. (Photo: Oregon State Police)

Smoke billowing from a nearby wildfire near The Dalles on June 2, 2021, with a helicopter above the scene. (Photo: Oregon State Police)

Crews battle a wildfire along I-84 near The Dalles, June 2, 2021. (OSP)

Smoke blankets I-84 near The Dalles, June 2, 2021. (OSP)

Weather conditions in The Dalles on Wednesday afternoon were hot and dry, with wind gusts of up to 20 mph. There’s also a chance for thunderstorms in this region of Oregon.

It’s unclear at this time what sparked the wildfire.

