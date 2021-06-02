PHOTOS: Wildfire near The Dalles

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wildfire has prompted evacuations and temporarily closed Interstate 84 near The Dalles amid soaring temperatures on Wednesday.
No injuries were immediately reported, but several locations are under Level 3 evacuation orders and Highway 30 is also closed; I-84 was closed in both directions but has since reopened.
Weather conditions in The Dalles on Wednesday afternoon were hot and dry, with wind gusts of up to 20 mph. There’s also a chance for thunderstorms in this region of Oregon.
It’s unclear at this time what sparked the wildfire.
Have photos and/or video of the wildfire and it’s safe for you to send it to us? Email us at news@koin.com with your name, location and any other details you’d like to add.