Tillamook, Lincoln evacuations remain; winds more calm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winds have calmed considerably along the Oregon coast and cooler weather is expected as fire crews continue to battle wildfires in Tillamook County.

Of those, the Pike Road Fire is the largest at 175 acres. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said all evacuation orders remain in effect and they urge people not to go back into evacuated zones until it is cleared because “if the fire shifts, we will not be able to go home to home or 911 alert the area to inform you of the danger.”

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations due to the Pike Road Fire. The areas under evacuation orders include Waltz Hill Road to Baseline Road, Baseline Road to Bewley Road, Bewley Road to Vaughn Road, and Vaughn Road to Aldebrook Road, as well as Willowbrook Drive, Timberline Road, Salmonberry Road, and Pike Road.

Surrounding areas are currently at Level 2 and officials urge residents to be ready to evacuate at a moments notice.

Authorities also said the Wilson River Fire was caused by trees that fell into BPA transmission lines. That fire was contained. The Long Prairie Road Fire was accidental from debris put onto a slash burn pile.

Lincoln County

The sheriff’s office also said 3 units are providing mutual aid to the Echo Mountain Fire in the Otis/Lincoln City area, which is listed at 300 acres as of 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

There are also evacuation orders due to the Echo Mountain Fire.

A Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation is still in effect for all Lincoln City residents on “SE 40th all the way north from Ocean to East Devils Lake Road,” according to officials.

Level 3 Evacuation Notice – GO NOW — were issued at 3 p.m. Wednesday

• N. Slick Rock Creek Road

• N. Boulder Creek

• N. Sundown Drive

• N. Bear Creek Road

• S. Schooner Creek Road

Evacuate to the east on Hwy 18. Do not head towards Lincoln City.

Down trees in the county have led to various street closures. For the most up to date information, go to TripCheck.com.