PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Investigators are seeking tips to help figure out how the Boulder Fire burning in the Mt. Hood National Forest first started.

The fire was first reported on July 8, in Mt. Hood National Forest’s Barlow Ranger District near Dufur and has burned over 233 acres with 58% containment as of July 18, according to the Forest Service.

The Forest Service asks anyone with information, photos, or videos from the area on July 8 to contact them to help investigators determine the cause of the fire.

The fire is burning in dead and downed trees in steep, rugged alpine-like terrain, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

Many roadways, campgrounds, and trails north and east of Forest Road 48 in the Barlow Ranger District are closed, officials said.

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations remain in place for campgrounds at Boulder Lake, Little Boulder Lake, Bonney Meadow, Badger Lake, Camp Windy and Post Camp.