PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As wildfires ignited across central Oregon Sunday, fire crews continued their efforts to contain the Tolo Mountain Fire burning in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend.

Central Oregon Fire released this photo of the blaze spreading in the Deschutes National Forest, July 29, 2022. (Courtesy/Central Oregon Fire)

As of Monday, about 50% of the fire is contained and has not spread since being reported at 41 acres on Sunday. It is burning in heavy timber about three miles north of Cappy Mountain on the Crescent Ranger District.

Fire officials said crews are working to cool hot spots inside the main blaze’s containment line until all spot fires are cold to the touch.

A lightning storm sparked a cluster of fires on the Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest Sunday, according to the Central Oregon Interagency. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning as officials expect more lightning strikes in the central Oregon area through Tuesday.