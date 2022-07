The Tolo Mountain Fire has reportedly spread across eight acres.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wildfire is currently spreading across the Deschutes National Forest in Bend.

The fire, now called the Tolo Mountain Fire, is in the Crescent Ranger District. As of about 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, Central Oregon Fire says the blaze has spread across about eight acres with active fire behavior and group torching in heavy timber.

Officials say the air support includes two heavy tankers, two single-engine air tankers and a heavy helicopter.

This is a developing story.