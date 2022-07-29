PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wildfire spreading in the Deschutes National Forest southwest of Bend has grown more than four-fold in size since Thursday afternoon, and now more firefighters are being called in to contain the blaze.

The fire, called the Tolo Mountain Fire, is in the Crescent Ranger District about three miles north of Cappy Mountain.

Central Oregon Fire released this photo of the blaze spreading in the Deschutes National Forest, July 29, 2022. (Courtesy/Central Oregon Fire)

By 4 p.m. Thursday, it had grown to around eight acres in size and officials said it exhibited “active” behavior in a heavy timber area. As of Friday morning, Central Oregon Fire officials now say the wildfire spans about 36 acres, is 0% contained and could get worse from this week’s ongoing heatwave.

Dozens responded to the fire on Thursday, including multiple air tankers and a helicopter using Crescent Lake for water. Officials say crews worked through the night trying to contain the fire along the lines of retardant the air tankers had dropped.

Now, officials say the mission will be for firefighters to hold the lines and stop the fire’s advance, despite an abundance of wood and high temperatures fueling it.

Twenty more firefighters are joining the existing crews there on Friday, and aircraft operations may continue if needed.

Officials say the Pacific Crest Trail, although about 3 miles from the wildfire, has not been affected and remains open. No other closures were reported.

This is a developing story.