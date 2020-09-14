Trash collection delayed by hazardous air quality in Portland metro

The Portland Oregon Old Town sign is seen under heavy smoke from the wildfires creating an orange glow over Portland, Ore., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Wildfire smoke that poses a health hazard to millions is choking the West Coast as firefighters battle deadly blazes. The flames have obliterated some towns and displaced tens of thousands of people in California and Oregon. (AP Photo/Lindsay Whitehurst)

Some services were pushed back by a day, others delayed indefinitely

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some garbage and recycling services have been disrupted or delayed in the metro area due to the hazardous air quality.

The Bureau of Planning and Sustainability announced Sunday night that garbage services, typically scheduled for Monday, have been postponed due to the smoke brought in by wildfires across the state. The bureau did not provide a day for when trash pick up would resume.

“The hazardous air quality makes it unsafe for drivers to do their work. Monday customers should leave out carts and they will be picked up as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Residents can find more updates from the city online.

Several other companies serving the greater Portland area also announced delays in route schedules. Arrow Sanitary has suspended its garbage collection routes for Monday.

“We apologize for the inconvenience but the safety of our employees and the community is our number one priority. All garbage and recycling services will be delayed by one day this week.”

Heiberg Garbage and Recycling also made the decision to push all routes back by a day, citing the poor air quality.

Metro South and Central have closed their transfer stations to household hazardous waste collection. Self-haul at both sites is also closed until further notice, according to the Metro’s website. Commercial drop-offs will only be allowed at Metro Central on Monday until 4 p.m.