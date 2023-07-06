The Tunnel 5 Fire near Underwood, Washington was listed as 5% contained, July 4, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five days after first being reported, the Tunnel 5 fire saw a small amount of growth over Wednesday night and containment remains at 5%.

Officials say the blaze grew to 556 acres with most of the activity happening around the western edge.

Over 450 people are now working to fight the fire which started July 2, but with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible Thursday afternoon, there is a chance that fire could spread.

Officials said that crews are working to establish contingency lines farther out just in case the fire becomes more active.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown.