A view of the Tunnel 5 Fire in Underwood, Washington around 10 p.m., July 3, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tunnel 5 fire burning in Skamania County didn’t grow overnight Monday as crews began containing the blaze, authorities said.

The fire held at 533 acres through the night according to the Southwest Washington Fire Information Facebook page and they now have it listed as 5% contained.

On Monday, fire officials said that crews were working to clear overgrown vegetation and establish protection for homes being threatened by the blaze.

The number of structures destroyed by the fire is still unknown, but officials told KOIN 6 on Monday that a damage estimate is in the works.

Currently, 189 people are working on controlling the fire, with 31 engines, 5 crews, 3 helicopters and 4 air tankers.